Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 105.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOMP traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Dime Community Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th.

(Get Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.