Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $25.06. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 163,012 shares changing hands.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 605,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,147 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 689,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.