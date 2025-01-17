Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Position Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,421,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,774 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $37,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,386,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,636,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,210,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,479,000 after buying an additional 188,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,519,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,146,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,320,000 after buying an additional 335,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,120,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the last quarter.

DISV opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

