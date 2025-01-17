Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Total Wealth Planning LLC

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 804,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,610 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $28,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,637,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,179,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.09 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

