Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF) Short Interest Up 58.7% in December

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (OTCMKTS:DHGAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Domain Holdings Australia Price Performance

DHGAF stock remained flat at $1.57 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares. Domain Holdings Australia has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.

Get Domain Holdings Australia alerts:

Domain Holdings Australia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Domain Holdings Australia Limited engages in the real estate media and technology services business in Australia. The company operates through Core Digital and Print segments. It offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through desktop, mobile, and social platforms, as well as print magazines; and search and valuation tools and insights to buyers, sellers, investors, renters, governments, and agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Domain Holdings Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domain Holdings Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.