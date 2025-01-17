Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Acquires 150 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 24.5% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $750.28 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $645.45 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.32. The firm has a market cap of $295.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $955.50.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

