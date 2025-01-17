Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 228 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 99,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,350,000 after buying an additional 870,451 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 350,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,549,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.51 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 79.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.