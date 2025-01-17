Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 456,388 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average daily volume of 98,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Eguana Technologies Stock Down 25.0 %
The company has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.
About Eguana Technologies
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
