Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Shares Down 25% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) was down 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 102,388 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 54,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.