Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s Why

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 456,388 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 98,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 25.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.