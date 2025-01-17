Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 102,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 54,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.78.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

