Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0028

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 17th. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.57 million and $755,173.08 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000384 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars.

