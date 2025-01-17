Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) EVP Jacob J. Schatz Sells 1,500 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. The trade was a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

EA stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.40. 2,137,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,892. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.07. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.50.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 156.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Electronic Arts

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.