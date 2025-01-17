Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX) Insider Sells £350,000 in Stock

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Patterson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 700 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £350,000 ($428,239.32).

Shares of LON ELIX remained flat at GBX 740 ($9.05) during mid-day trading on Friday. 158,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,459. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 746.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 661.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.51. Elixirr International plc has a twelve month low of GBX 510 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 810 ($9.91). The company has a market cap of £347.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,055.56 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Elixirr International’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

We’re an award-winning, global consulting firm working with clients across a diverse range of markets, industries and geographies. In short, we take on our clients’ toughest challenges, building businesses that redefine industries.

We’re a high-performance, hand-selected team of industry professionals, subject matter experts, career consultants, designers and developers.

