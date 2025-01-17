Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $29.37 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,368,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $288.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.03 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.