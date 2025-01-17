Empirical Asset Management LLC Invests $29.37 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,368,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.9% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VBK opened at $288.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $229.03 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
