Empirical Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 630.5% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $490.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.30 and its 200-day moving average is $387.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 133.17 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $191.88 and a 1-year high of $506.47.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Spotify Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $399.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

