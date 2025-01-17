Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.60 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.60 million and $393,431.17 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00039088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00010688 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00006566 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000487 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 84,127,842 coins and its circulating supply is 84,126,664 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

