Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Short Interest Update

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 983,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 11.15% of Ensysce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 29,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,897. Ensysce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.55.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.50) by $5.55. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 179.26% and a negative return on equity of 292.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences will post -12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

