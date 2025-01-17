Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) EVP Raouf Abdel Sells 1,331 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) EVP Raouf Abdel sold 1,331 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $903.71, for a total transaction of $1,202,838.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,945,508.09. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Raouf Abdel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Raouf Abdel sold 1,022 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.56, for a total transaction of $943,878.32.

EQIX stock traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $915.59. The stock had a trading volume of 623,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,832. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.56, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $941.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $874.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $945.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $976.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 108.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Equinix by 112.5% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

