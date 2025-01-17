Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q1 Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2025 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

NYSE OVV opened at $45.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $55.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 15.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,623,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 11,282.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,159 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,476,000 after purchasing an additional 212,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,844,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 142,296 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

