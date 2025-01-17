Eri Chaya Sells 25,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eri Chaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of RH stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00.

RH Price Performance

NYSE RH opened at $431.82 on Friday. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 124.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $811.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of RH by 7,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 308.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.73.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

