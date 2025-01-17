Everpar Advisors LLC Acquires 44 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in ANSYS by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2,833.3% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $70,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $344.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.82 and a twelve month high of $363.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.