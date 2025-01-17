Everpar Advisors LLC Buys 240 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.8% of Everpar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 222.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,566.2% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $56.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.16 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 185,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $11,822,575.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,003,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,525,159.98. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,048. This represents a 35.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

