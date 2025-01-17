Everpar Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 66,909.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,378,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $713,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,333 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $663,745,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,703,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $635.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Up 2.3 %

ADBE stock opened at $426.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,316,693.55. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,763 shares of company stock worth $893,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

