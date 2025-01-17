Everpar Advisors LLC Has $651,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 26,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its position in Verizon Communications by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,857 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

