Everpar Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Everpar Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470,573 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $219,045,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 173.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

