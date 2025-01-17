Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,356.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $104.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $517.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,464.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $220,179.90. This represents a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $413,320.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock worth $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

