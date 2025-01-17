Everpar Advisors LLC Purchases 778 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 100.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Down 0.7 %

SHOP opened at $103.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The stock has a market cap of $133.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Barclays lifted their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.31.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

