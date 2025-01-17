Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everpar Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 2.5% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $32.97 on Friday. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

