Everpar Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Everpar Advisors LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Saia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In other Saia news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,200. This trade represents a 11.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $493.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $508.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $358.90 and a one year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $499.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.76.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

