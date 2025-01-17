EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF) Short Interest Update

EXOR (OTCMKTS:EXOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 64.8% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EXOR Price Performance

EXOR has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $45.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EXOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXOR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.