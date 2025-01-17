Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Here’s Why

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 69,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 187,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$149.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.