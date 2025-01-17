Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading Up 7.9% – Should You Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. 7,092 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 19,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
