Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,587 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

