Family Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 3.8% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $8,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 868.9% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 532,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 477,255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,695,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,280,000 after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 39,688.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 379,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379,024 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.