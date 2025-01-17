Family Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Family Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 67,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

