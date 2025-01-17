Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Down 15.9% – Here’s Why

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 15.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Company Profile

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

