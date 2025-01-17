Fermata Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after buying an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 337.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,069,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,924 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,104,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $15,477,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,200,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.91 and a 12-month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.31.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.4268 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

