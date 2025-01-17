FF Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

FF Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

