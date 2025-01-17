FF Advisors LLC Sells 8,340 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

FF Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the quarter. FF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMT. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $23.58.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

