Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,166,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,401,000 after buying an additional 185,577 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 279,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

FBND stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

