Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 364 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $618.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $594.35. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $473.89 and a 52-week high of $648.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.