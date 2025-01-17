Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,508,252,000 after buying an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,107,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,351,435,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,106,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $146.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.