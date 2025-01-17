Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,148,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $18,422,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 213,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 867.8% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,463,000 after buying an additional 197,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

