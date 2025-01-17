Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 56,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 34.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,827,000 after purchasing an additional 102,436 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 624.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.41, for a total value of $121,937.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,623.94. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $394.99 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.98 and a 1-year high of $481.26. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.04). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 14.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.