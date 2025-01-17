Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE EME opened at $511.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.85. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.22 and a 1 year high of $532.38.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.