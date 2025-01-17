Financial Comparison: Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.3% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lipella Pharmaceuticals -882.82% -192.33% -154.24% PDS Biotechnology N/A -139.57% -67.22%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lipella Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDS Biotechnology 0 0 3 1 3.25

Lipella Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 447.95%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 715.85%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Lipella Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lipella Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 7.85 -$4.62 million ($4.25) -0.69 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$42.94 million ($1.16) -1.23

Lipella Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than PDS Biotechnology. PDS Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lipella Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology beats Lipella Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. The company develops LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus; and LP-410, an oral liposomal formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral graft-versus-host disease (GVHD). Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing a pipeline of targeted cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies. It also develops various product candidates, which are in preclinical trials, including PDS0102, an investigational immunotherapy utilizing tumor-associated and immunologically active T cell receptor gamma alternate reading framed protein (TARP) for treating prostate and breast cancers; and PDS0103 for ovarian, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers. In addition, the company is developing PDS01ADC, a novel investigational Interleukin 12 fused antibody-drug conjugate that enhances the proliferation, potency, and longevity of T cells in the tumor microenvironment; and PDS0104, a novel investigational Tyrosinase-related Protein 2 targeted immunotherapy that stimulates a potent targeted T cell attack against melanoma. Further, the company provides PDS0202, a novel investigational influenza vaccine that generates broad and robust antibody and T cell responses that provide protection against continually evolving strains of seasonal flu and potentially emerging pandemic flu. It has a license and collaboration agreements with National Institutes of Health, Merck Eprova AG, The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and MSD International GmbH. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

