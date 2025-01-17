First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $23.23. 18,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,713. First Citizens BancShares has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

