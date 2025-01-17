First Pacific Financial Has $102,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First Pacific Financial reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 798.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

