First Pacific Financial Invests $18.47 Million in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 159,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,000. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of First Pacific Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth $106,000. Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 244,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,108,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $113.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.30. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $95.05 and a 12 month high of $130.43.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Top Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Set to Reward Long-Term Holders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.